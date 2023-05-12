MP wants fire hydrant equipped at SMK Bandar Kuching No.1

KUCHING (May 12): The issue of SMK Bandar Kuching No.1 not having any fire hydrant should be addressed as soon as possible after a fire broke out at the secondary school’s storage room yesterday and in 2008, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

According to him, currently there are no hydrants in the school as it is an old building and was built before the “requirements for fire hydrant” was enforced.

“Today, together with Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong we paid a visit to SMK Bandar Kuching No.1 to visit the site of the fire yesterday because when I landed today I had arranged a visit to the school, to better understand the issue and also to find ways we can help.

“We are glad no one was hurt during the fire as it happened in a storage room at the back of the school yesterday. However we must properly address the core issue which is the availability of fire hydrants in the school.

“I was informed a fire broke out in the school also in 2008, but even so, the issue of fire hydrants wasn’t resolved until now.

“In the latest fire incident, we are glad we have no casualties or no one was hurt in the fire, but we need to resolve this issue urgently to ensure it does not happen again,” added Dr Yii in a statement yesterday.

Following his visit, he said he was in contact with Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying to help facilitate this matter.

Dr Yii also said that his party was in the midst of getting the cost to equip the school or its area with fire hydrants.

He also said that he will contribute as much as he can to ensure that the issue is addressed by providing hydrants for safety of staff, teachers and students of the school.

Meanwhile, Dr Yii continued to be on the ground after visiting SMK Bandar Kuching No.1 and paid a visit to another school, SK Jalan Ong Tiang Swee.

“During my visit to SK Jalan Ong Tiang Swee which was my primary school, I met the school’s principal. We also passed an allocation of RM5,000 to the school to be used for some of the activities in the school.

“I also listened to the different issues faced by teachers and students and I reminded them (teachers) to be alert on the well-being of students, especially during this hot season.

“Teachers are grateful they now can wear sportswear due to the hot weather while I also reminded the students to take extra care,” said Dr Yii.

He said that it is important to limit students’ outdoor activities to avoid being exposed to high temperatures.

He added that students should also stay hydrated often and seek treatment immediately if they exhibit symptoms of heat stroke.