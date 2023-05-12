BAU (May 12): The setting-up of an academy for offroad driving is a timely development because such an activity is best learned through proper training, and not through trials and errors.

In stating this, Deputy Minister II of Transport Sarawak Dato Henry Harry Jinep said in view of the state still having vast rural areas, especially the remote pockets where the roads are not of the standards as those in urban centres, the workers and residents in these rural areas would need four-wheel drive (4X4) vehicles to get from one place to another.

“We also have many city folks who buy 4×4 pickups which they use to explore Sarawak’s many natural attractions in remote places, often travelling over challenging terrains.

“Prevention is better than cure. In the past, our people relied on luck until they gained enough experience. And too often, people pay a high price to learn hard lessons.

“The main goal of safety training is to reduce, as much as possible, the risk of accidents and mishaps, thereby reducing losses due to injuries and equipment damage, as well as subsequent loss of time and economic productivity,” he said at the launch of Sarawak 4×4 Training Academy (Sar4Trac) at Singai near here today.

The Tasik Biru assemblyman felt that such losses were often the result of inadequate knowledge and understanding of such vehicles, and also the nature and challenges of the offroad terrain.

“Training under experienced and certified instructors to get the basics right in the first place, is the better way to acquire these essential skills.

“Fortunately, we now have a core group of Sarawakians who have both vast experience and international training, and are qualified to instruct on 4×4 driving and safety in developed countries such as the United Kingdom.

“Congratulations to Sar4Trac for their initiative of raising 4×4 safety standards in Sarawak,” added Henry, who is no stranger to offroad driving, which he usually does when visiting his constituents.

Among those present were Sar4Trac head instructor Paul Si Poh Lim, Kampung Barieng headman Felix Rungga and Opai Sar4Trac premises owner Eurem Nuniem.