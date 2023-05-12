Retired KL carpenter wins RM13.6 mln Toto Jackpot with sons’ car plate numbers

KUCHING (May 12): A 77-year-old retired carpenter from Kuala Lumpur won RM13.6 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on May 3 after he betted on his sons’ new cars’ registration plate numbers.

When collecting his winnings at the STM Lottery Sdn Bhd head office in Kuala Lumpur, the lucky winner revealed that he never missed playing the Toto games, betting on his sons’ car registration plate numbers, 2425 and 2085.

“My friends always said that I am playing a game that I won’t win, but to me, I have never missed a single draw because I feel that as long as I play, I still stand a chance to win.

“True enough, I have finally won the jackpot by spending only RM2 per draw,” he said.

He said he would always bet on his children’s car registration numbers but he did not win anything until the two sons recently both changed to a new car each.

“I won because of their new cars with car registration numbers – 2425 and 2085. This pair of new numbers has brought me luck,” he added.

His RM2 ticket had won him a whopping RM13,581,288.80 and he planned to share the winnings with his two sons who brought him luck.