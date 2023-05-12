Sarawak’s first offroad driving academy opens in Singai

BAU (May 12): Sarawak’s first offroad drivers’ training facility, Sarawak 4X4 Training Academy (Sar4Trac) has opened in Singai near here, with the objectives of raising safety awareness and also upgrading the skills of the drivers from all over the state.

The academy is a wholly-Sarawakian venture under Kuching-based 4X4 Quest Sdn Bhd, run in cooperation with the communities of Kampung Barieng and Kampung Segong in Singai.

The launch of Sar4Trac today, performed by Deputy Minister II of Transport Sarawak Dato Henry Harry Jinep who is Tasik Biru assemblyman, also signified a step forward in regional cooperation with the attendance of senior four-wheel drive vehicles (4X4) personalities from Indonesia, the Philippines, Brunei, as well as Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah.

Being here for the opening ceremony, the visitors took the opportunity to discuss proposals meant to raise the national standards and awareness of professional 4X4 training.

The 4X4 Quest directors Paul Si Poh Lim, 60, and Chai Yew Foo, 50, have a combined total of over 60 years’ experience in 4X4 activities at home and abroad, in addition to being certified as professional 4X4 instructors by the United Kingdom’s Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), and as trainers by Malaysia’s Human Resources Development Corporation (HRDC).

The Sar4Trac’s facilities include a dedicated lecture hall with adjoining obstacle course, which enables trainees to learn the basic theory and technical subjects alongside hands-on practical sessions. A more extensive track that simulates real-world offroad driving conditions is sited close by.

“We’ve conducted similar training courses since 2014, usually upon request from clients and at ad hoc locations throughout the state, including in Sri Aman, Sibu and Miri,” said Si.

“What’s different now, with Sar4Trac, is we have the formal credentials and also the permanent facilities to offer courses at any time throughout the year, without the need for time-consuming and costly site surveys and preparation each time.

“I’ve been blessed to have had many opportunities over the past three decades, because of my previous work as a journalist, to experience famous events such as the Camel Trophy in Sabah 1993, numerous Borneo Safari since 1992, the Rainforest Challenge in the peninsula, the Petronas Trans Sahara in 2004, and many more such events.

“I feel it is time to share that experience and the many lessons learned with other like-minded 4X4 enthusiasts, especially the younger ones.

“We are fortunate to have partners in the village development and security committees (JKKKs) who share our vision, both to upgrade the skills of local youths and as a beneficial economic activity.”

Sar4Trac offers professional courses, with emphasis on safety, for full-time drivers employed by government departments, government-linked corporations and private companies, of which the business activities require them to drive offroad.

Chai remarked: “From our discussions with clients’ management and drivers, as well as health and safety professionals, it is clear that employers are most concerned about safety since a single mishap can lead to serious losses in terms of time and money, in addition to personal injury or worse.

“Therefore, our course content would not only ensure that the trainees learn how to operate all the systems in a modern 4X4 unit to maximise effectiveness, but also to assess whether it is safe to proceed when faced with any particular situation.”

Sar4Trac also offers courses tailored for enthusiasts who are new to 4X4 to ensure that they would be comprehensively equipped to enjoy any activities safely, with a minimum of risks.

For further information, contact Si via [email protected], or 019-221 9244.