Sibu home, commercial renovations need permit from SMC, says deputy chief

SIBU (May 12): A renovation permit from Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) is required before home or commercial renovations can be carried out, said its deputy chairman, Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley.

He cautioned that contractors or premises owners failing to comply with the latest policy will be issued with a hefty compound.

“This is due to rampant and irresponsible dumping of construction material waste strewn on roadsides, parking lots, open spaces by contractors appointed by house owners/commercial shop owners,” said Izkandar in his Facebook post yesterday.

Commenting further, he reminded that house or shophouse owners must get SMC’s approval before carrying out renovation works.

“Applicants (house/shophouse owners) are to fill renovation permit application forms, where payment is calculated based on the Roro (roll-on-roll-off) bin size and number of months taken for the renovation works.

“Applicants are to choose from the council’s panel of contractors for bin rental and pay the service cost – bin rental fee to the contractor. Applicants have to deal directly with the contractor panel for bin management,” he explained.

He pointed out that the contractors are to prepare the bins and transport the bins of renovation waste to the landfill in Kemuyang for disposal.

“The contractor will submit proof of receipt, a photograph containing the date and time of disposal of construction materials and a photograph of the site cleared of construction materials to the applicant,” Izkandar said in explaining the steps involved.

“Applicants are to submit documents to SMC Building Control Division. Once the inspection is found to be satisfactory, the deposit will be returned to the applicant,” he added.