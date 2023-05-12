Stakeholders gather to discuss S’wak public transport challenges, solutions to improve

KUCHING (May 12): The Sarawak Public Transport Committee (SPTC) on Tuesday gathered all relevant stakeholders pertaining to public transport in the state and provided industry players and associations the opportunity to air their views.

The Ministry of Transport Sarawak (MOTS) in a statement said the committee’s first meeting of this year saw all parties discuss the issues and challenges faced by the public and industry players, and on solutions for the government to improve public transport service delivery and efficiency.

“Back in November 2019, we (SPTC) aimed to convene with all relevant stakeholders in the public transport sector to improve public transport for Sarawak.

“It gives me great joy in successfully discussing all issues surrounding public transport including aviation, riverine, logistic and land transport,” state Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin was quoted saying in the press release.

According to Lee, issues pertaining to land transport infrastructures such as bus terminals, lorry terminals, bus stops and provision of bicycle lanes were discussed.

There was also a briefing on riverine and marine transport by Sarawak Rivers Board on the process and procedures of River Transport Permit requirements.

Additionally, Lee said the meeting covered issues on public transport in all divisions that were raised through the Divisional Public Transport Committee chaired by the respective Residents.

Also present at the meeting were representatives from the aviation sector represented by AirAsia, Malaysia Aviation Group, Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, and Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad, whereby they discussed the upgrading of airports and related infrastructures as well as initiatives to expand air connectivity in Sarawak.

The land transport and logistics sector was represented by agencies and industry players including Sarawak Forwarding Agencies Association, Sarawak Bus Transport Companies Association, Federation of Sarawak Lorry Association, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport Malaysia Sarawak Branch, Sarawak Cycling Association, and Motor Trades Association.

Lee said that with the input gathered from the forum, MOTS seeks to move forward to chart strategies, programmes and initiatives to facilitate and help industry players, associations and the business sector to upgrade and improve the efficiency of the public transport sector in Sarawak.