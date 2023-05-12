STU Sibu asked to equip teachers with tools for mental, emotional well-being

SIBU (May 12): The Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) Sibu Division has been asked to develop a comprehensive programme to equip members with tools and strategies to manage their mental and emotional well-being.

In making the call, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said teachers usually faced unique challenges in their profession that could lead to stress and burnout.

“Workshop and training sessions can be conducted to address stress management techniques, resilience building, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

“By providing teachers with these valuable skills, I believe that we empower them to navigate the demands of their profession while taking care of their mental health,” he said at the opening of the ‘Stay Healthy, Life Good’ health talk at University Technology of Sarawak (UTS) today.

Chieng said a support system is important to provide teachers with a safe space to share their experiences, seek guidance, and receive counselling if needed.

“We believe that by investing in their health, we invest in the future of our children and the prosperity of our nation,” he said.

Chieng said teaching is not just a job but a calling to shape the minds of the next generation.

However, he said while nurturing the minds of their students, teachers should not forget to nurture their own physical and mental health.

“Take time to exercise, engage in activities that bring you joy, and seek support when needed. Remember, by taking care of yourself, you are setting an example for your students and teaching them the value of holistic well-being,” he added.

Among those present at the event were STU Sibu chairman Yong Sie Hing and Kanowit deputy district Education officer Hipnee Piee.