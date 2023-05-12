S’wak, Western Australia Chinese Chambers hold collaboration dialogue

KUCHING (May 12): The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) paid a courtesy call to the Western Australian Chinese Chamber of Commerce (WACCC) in West Perth, Australia recently.

ACCCIS, in a statement yesterday, said a dialogue was held between the two parties, on potential areas for collaboration in the Sarawak economy and investment opportunities.

The meeting also touched on the Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCGCCI)’s upcoming 133rd anniversary.

WACCC, it said, is dedicated to developing increased trade, investment and business activities by assisting companies, professionals and the general public to better understand the business environment and cultural traditions in Australia and Asia.

WACCC president Tony Chong, ACCCIS president Dato Tan Jit Kee and WACCC council members gave their speeches during the meeting.

Among those present at the meeting were WACCC Honorary Life Member Henry Habekost and council member Henry Ng.