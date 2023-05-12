Two boys feared drowned after playing in river in Durin

SIBU (May 12): Two 15-year-old boys are feared drowned after they went missing while playing at the river at the Durin wharf this evening.

It was believed that five youngsters were hanging out at Durin wharf at around 4pm. Three boys were playing at the river while two girls were playing with their smartphones near the wharf.

It was said that the water at the wharf was not high at that time.

Later, while in the river, the two of the boys decided to walk further away from the wharf only to realize that the river was getting deeper.

Neither of the boys could swim. The third boy, who was also in the river, knew how to swim and attempted to save the two.

However, it was unsuccessful as the two were too heavy. He himself was almost dragged to the bottom of the river, but luckily was saved by his sister who jumped in to drag him out.

The two victims were gone after that.

The remaining youngsters then rushed to ask for help from the residents staying nearby.

However, by the time the residents arrived at the wharf, it was already dark. They called the Fire and Rescue Department, and police.

Personnel from both agencies arrived at the scene at about 6pm but it was too dark to initiate a search and rescue operation. The operation will only start tomorrow.

At the scene, one of the boys’ grandmother was seen calling out to them to come home as it was already dark.