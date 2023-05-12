Uggah: Unifor Complex slightly ahead of schedule, should be ready by July 2024

KUCHING (May 12): Construction on the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) Complex project is slightly ahead of schedule, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier, who is minister in charge of Unifor, said based on the current progress, the complex should be completed as scheduled.

“At the moment, it’s 22.6 per cent completed, ahead by 3 per cent.

“I am confident that with more good weather to come, the project can be completed even ahead of schedule,” he told a press conference before a site visit today.

Uggah said the RM63.6 million project is scheduled for completion in July next year, adding that construction began in July 2022.

He pointed out that the Unifor Complex, which is owned by the Unifor Charitable Trust, is fully funded by the state government.

Premier Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had approved RM80 million to implement the project.

“Given that the contract value is only RM63.6 million, I am very confident that we are going have sufficient (funds) to fully complete this project.

“This is an open tender project. The developer had been carefully assessed and appointed by the committee of Unifor Charitable Trust Board,” he said.

Uggah added the building, which will be the flagship of Unifor, will have facilities including hall for meetings and spaces for non-Islamic religious bodies that may need offices.

He said the meeting hall will serve as an income generating facility for the Unifor Charitable Trust.