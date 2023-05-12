UMS finding alternative water supply sources

KOTA KINABALU (May 12): University Malaysia Sabah (UMS) has apologised for the recent water supply problem at its Kota Kinabalu main campus and is finding other alternative sources of water supply.

In a statement on Friday, the university said based on a series of meetings with the Sabah State Water Department (JANS), the water supply problem is being faced comprehensively by residents around Tuaran, Tamparuli, Sepanggar including the UMS Kota Kinabalu campus.

This is considering that the plant that supplies treated water in these areas, Telibong Water Treatment Plant (LRA) in Tuaran, is only able to produce treated water supply of around 164 million liters per day (MLD) compared to the actual requirement of 190 MLD.

At the same time, pipeline relocation and upgrading works along the Pan Borneo road are also underway. So with that, JANS took the approach of rationing the water supply.

The UMS main campus alone needs around three to five MLD per day to cover the needs of treated water in the campus.

Aware of the urgent needs of campus residents, especially in residential colleges, UMS currently also uses tanker services to supply treated water.

This supply is obtained from LRA Moyog Penampang, involving 20 deliveries of water tankers per day or an estimated capacity of up to 400,000 liters per day supplied for the use of student residential colleges and also surrounding buildings within the UMS campus.

UMS also took the initiative to find alternative water sources on campus. They have made a pipeline from the source of hill water, in the campus that is able to supply water as much as 60,000 to 80,000 liters per day.

The university has also identified other sources of hill water and will make new piping for the distribution of the hill water for the use of students.

A total of RM350,000 has been allocated for the implementation of innovations in the supply of internal water sources such as gravity water, underground water and rainwater.

In addition, additional tanks outside the residential colleges complete with pumping and piping systems are also provided.

UMS said it is always in contact with the JANS in conveying the level of disturbances involving the UMS main campus and also the daily monitoring of the treated water supply level in the R13 JANS tank.

JANS has informed that LRA Telibong 2 Phase 2 will start operating to pump 20 million liters per day and is expected to be completed in July 2023. This initiative is expected to be able to ease the water supply crisis.

UMS is aware that these measures may not be able to provide a comprehensive solution, but UMS will continue to make every effort to reduce the impact of water supply rationing on students and residents of the UMS main campus.

They also welcomed the students’ proposal to hold online classes if the water issue becomes more difficult.

The students can also get current information including the development of water-related affairs in their residential college WhatsApp group every day so that authentic and accurate information can be obtained quickly.