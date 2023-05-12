Unfair to blame director, State Govt for water woe – LDP

KOTA KINABALU (May 12): It is unfair to blame the present director of the Water Department and the present State Government for mistake done by the previous authorities and government with regards to the water issue in Sandakan, said Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) secretary general Datuk Chin Shu Ying.

He said many have expressed their view on the issue in recent months.

“Some have put the blame on the Water Department for poor management. Some even call for the resignation of the director of Water Department. Some also blame the present State Government and Works Minister.

“The blaming game will not help to resolve the problem.

“It is also unfair to blame the present director of Water Department and the present State Government for mistake done by the previous authorities and government,” he said.

First of all, Chin said the people must have a clear picture what is the root cause of the present problem.

He pointed out that the Sungai Segaliud Intake and Treatment Plant was completed in 2008, some 15 years ago.

The intake capacity is 250 MLD with barrage of 30m wide with five units of river gate. The reservoir area is around 11 km2 with volume of 2.5 million m3. The water treatment plant is of Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) System with capacity of 125 MLD, he said.

According to a reliable source, Chin claimed that the treatment plant should not have been built at the present location in the first place as early study found that it is not a suitable area to build the intake and treatment plant there.

“However, for unknown reason, the previous authorities and government still decided to build it there and thus the first mistake to cause the present problem.”

He continued to say that the second mistake is to adopt the DAF system for the treatment plant design which required technicians that are well trained and qualified to run and maintain the plant.

“The present problem partly is because the plant is not properly maintained and over the years, many of the important parts have broken down, including the intake pumps.”

He said the problem is further complicated by the fishermen who need to cross the river gate area to go out to the sea and to come back.

“The Sandakan Water Department had lodged a police report in December last year after they discovered that the river gate was damaged and cables stolen at the Segaliud River.

“The problem started in late November 2022 after sea water infiltrated the Segaliud river water intake due to high tide.

“This causes the water at the reservoir area polluted by the sea water and thus the salty water problem.”

He said it is not true that the Water Department and the State Government have been ignorant about the problem.

“In fact, they have worked vigorously finding ways to resolve the problem since it first occurred. However, as I have mentioned earlier, this is an accumulative problem from the beginning and as such, the present authorities and state government need times and financial resources to tackle the present problem.”

He also expressed gratitude to TIMACH’s volunteers who helped out by providing technical and financial support to resolve the problem quickly.

“They have managed to repair most of the damaged parts of the intake and treatment plant to ensure it functioned properly.

“They have also put in effort to treat the water at the reservoir area with chemical to remove the harmful materials and algae that cause bad smell in the water.”

He said the Water Department is doing daily analysis for the water in the river, in the dam and for the treated water.

Based on reliable source, he said the water quality had improved a lot recently with all the parameters meeting the water standard requirements with the exception of the chloride content which is slightly higher than the required standard.

“It will take some time for the salty water to go away as it takes time for all the salty water to be flashed out from the water pipeline and the reservoir area. But for sure, the authorities concerned have taken steps to resolve the problem and hopefully things will go back to normal soon.”

For long-term solutions, he said the authorities and state government need to look into the following suggestions.

“To ensure there are technicians that are well trained and qualified to look after the operation and maintenance of the intake and treatment plant.

“To resolve the river gate problem and find alternative route for the fishermen to go out to the sea and to come back.

“To ensure the water at the reservoir area is not polluted by the surrounding palm oil plantations.

“To find alternative water supply source for the Sandakan area. To look into the possibility and feasibility of channeling the water from Kinabatangan River to the Sandakan area,” he said.

“Meanwhile, for short-term period, rather than just making noises, it will help if all the YBs (elected representatives) at the Sandakan area can pull their resources together to provide some free bottle drinking water to the poor and needy who cannot afford to buy specially for those with sickness, babies and old folks. To set up a temporary mobile RO plant to provide safe drinking water for the needy is also an option that can be explored.”