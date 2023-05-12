Vietnamese woman breaks leg after fall from condo’s 4th floor in Kuching

KUCHING (May 12): A 26-year-old Vietnamese national broke her right leg after she fell from the fourth floor of a condominium at Lorong BDC F here, around 6pm today.

It is said that one of the windows of the condominium unit was open, believed to be where the woman had fallen off from.

She was quickly helped by the condominium’s residents after the fall.

It was later revealed that the woman was sent to a private hospital for medical treatment.

As of time of writing, the woman is said to be in a stable condition.