Woman arrested following midnight high-speed chase in Kuching 

KUCHING (May 12): A female suspect was arrested after the car she was travelling in crashed during a high-speed chase with police around 12am today.

According to sources, the male driver of the car managed to escape on foot after crashing the vehicle.

It is believed that the suspects’ car was initially flagged down by police in the Satok area.

However, the car failed to stop and instead headed towards Jalan Tun Datuk Patinggi Hj Ahmad Zaidi Adruce with police in hot pursuit.

The driver then turned into Jalan Hospital and collided with another vehicle that was exiting a junction at the traffic lights, leading him to run from the scene without his passenger.

The police have been contacted for more information.

MORE TO COME