Abg Jo: S’wak eyes being first legacy capital for business events in M’sia, Borneo

KUCHING (May 13): Sarawak will be the first legacy capital for business events in Malaysia and Borneo, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In announcing this, he said Sarawak will prioritise holding business events which fall within six economic sectors highlighted in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) which include manufacturing, mining, agriculture, forestry, tourism and services.

He added that this would also include seven enabling sectors — digital, innovation, education, infrastructure, utilities, transport and renewable energy.

“I am very impressed that Sarawak is the first in the country to think of this new narrative of putting ‘legacy impact’ at the heart of what you do. In fact, Sarawak looked at legacy impact before most of the world, and we should recognise the incredible talent trying to create a better Sarawak for us.

“Which leads me to my first important announcement that Sarawak will be the first legacy capital for business events in Malaysia and Borneo,” he said at the 10th Anak Sarawak awards ceremony held at Imperial Hotel here on Friday.

He said this was the first action plan of its kind in Southeast Asia spearheaded by Sarawak.

“It is the first action plan of its kind in Southeast Asia to define and drive decisions about hosting business events in Sarawak. This is the state adopting transformative, first-tier thinking.

“Legacy impact is Sarawak’s value proposition beyond business events but the proposition is for all sectors and industries. It is imperative that government ministries and agencies act upon this directive to empower Sarawak as the first legacy capital in Malaysia and Borneo,” he said.

He said that Sarawak will develop a legacy ecosystem by enhancing its human capital and using data to respond to market needs.

“We will continue to communicate and connect with key stakeholders and cement Sarawak’s legacy brand promise. What we foresee is that business events will become a strong contributor to Sarawak’s GDP and social development,” he added.

Citing the Asia Carbon Conference organised in Kuching during March, he said organising business events would give Sarawak more added value in terms of knowledge and talent.

“The conference attracted some 400 delegates, many of whom were carbon investors and developers. They came because they were looking for a destination to invest in carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS). Those who were not looking to invest were keen to learn more about how we are developing CCUS and shared what was being done in their country or region.

“What Sarawak gained was not only potential economic opportunities but connections for us to further progress into our carbon trading future and create opportunities for the people to look forward to,” he added.

Abang Johari said that while business events offer economic opportunities, industry key players need to shift their mindset to ensure Sarawak can achieve its vision of becoming a developed state by 2030.

“The business events industry must navigate a new narrative so the industry can be resilient. What you (industry players) do is very important to achieve Sarawak’s vision (of developed state status by 2030).

“I have participated in many conventions and exhibitions over the years, and I understand that business events are only platforms to bring over thought leadership which leads to the development and innovation of new products and technologies.

“Furthermore, business events stimulate strategic collaborations which are very important in addressing Environmental Sustainability Goals agendas. With this being said, we must change our old narrative about business events of ‘If we host this conference, international delegates will come here and spend in Sarawak.’

“The new narrative is now this: If we host a conference, global leaders will share their knowledge and see what we are doing here in Sarawak. Corporations and investors will come too,” he said.

He added that this is an opportunity to tap into a global network, secure venture capital and attract new talent and the new narrative will enhance Sarawak’s efforts towards the sustainability agenda.