‘Anang Malu’ music video by foreigner a hit among Gawai celebrants

KUCHING (May 13): Renowned content creator Nick Jansen has released his Gawai-themed song ‘Anang Malu’ (Don’t Be Shy), garnering overwhelming responses on social media platforms.

At the time of writing, his music video, released on YouTube on April 28, has collected 213,884 views, 10,000 likes and zero dislikes – an amazing feat for someone who ventured into music for the first time.

Sarawakian commenters gave positive feedback to the music video, some even commenting that they want to sing and ‘joget’ (dance) along with the song, especially during the coming Gawai celebration.

When met by The Borneo Post, Jansen revealed that the music video was inspired by his experiences when he first came to Sarawak and why he ended up staying in the state.

The first verse of the song tells a story of him visiting a village in the middle of the jungle, when he was approached by a man who invited him to his longhouse and relax.

“When I wrote the song, I thought that it has to be something about my life, which brings back the memory of when I visited Batang Ai – the Ibans at the longhouse there welcomed me in and one of them came to me and told me to join them and said ‘anang malu’ (don’t be shy ). That is basically the story for the first verse.

“For the second verse, I have to put in my wife which is a big reason why I stayed. It goes back to the memory when I first saw her in a bar, and I told myself ‘Don’t be shy’ and just go to her and check with her. A couple of years later we got married.

“For the last verse, yeah, we’re still here. It’s just really nice to live here in Sarawak, in Kuching – everyone here is very nice,” he added.

Jansen said the music video was filmed at several notable locations throughout Kuching – such as the Kuching Waterfront, Carpenter Street, and in Santubong.

He began writing the song sometime in January this year and it took him about two months before he went to the recording studio and recorded the song. It took three weeks for the producer to finish the beats for the song, and another week to film the music video and edit it.

When asked on the overwhelming response, he said he was glad to have received such positive feedback, adding that he asked his followers on TikTok to make videos of them dancing along with the song. So far, over 600 videos have been made with his song, he added.

“I’ve even received messages from my friends in The Netherlands who played the song and they said they just can’t get it out of their head! So yeah, a lot of positive feedback,” he added.

With such overwhelming response, Jansen expressed his hope that his song can be as popular as other Gawai-themed songs commonly played during Gawai celebrations.

“That is my dream, actually. The whole goal of this song is to be amongst the popular Gawai songs for 2023,” he said.