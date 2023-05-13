Anwar says his RM11 mln assets not a secret, still waiting for Dr Mahathir to declare wealth

KUALA LUMPUR (May 13): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said he has no problems in making public his financial net worth and has even done so last year.

He added that it was his challenger, former two-time prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who has yet to do so after throwing down the gauntlet.

“I have no problem. I am one of the few who have declared, the one that has not is him,” Anwar told reporters attending the Malaysia Madani open house in Dataran Merdeka here.

“Recently I have declared RM11 million in assets so that is no secret and thus public knowledge,” he added, referring to his party’s asset declaration initiative to show transparency that had been part of its 15th general election campaign last year.

Anwar had reported assets worth RM11.17 million in a statutory declaration ahead of November polls.

The PKR president and Pakatan Harapan chairman declared a house and three plots of land worth RM10.35 million and about RM829,000 in cash and savings as of October 2022.

Anwar was also asked to comment on Dr Mahathir’s demand for the PM to show proof to having amassed wealth for himself and his family through illegal means while in office.

“What proof? Everyone knows it. It’s like trying to make a wet string upright,” Anwar replied.

He said that Dr Mahathir’s wealth is an open secret and claimed the latter’s family was known to own aircrafts, ships and companies worth billions of ringgit.

Dr Mahathir is suing Anwar for defamation over remarks made during a PKR national congress in March that the 97-year-old politician had enriched himself and his family during his 22-year tenure as prime minister.

Dr Mahathir has repeatedly said he will only declare his wealth in court. — Malay Mail