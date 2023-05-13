Apply for jobs through portals to avoid being scammed

KOTA KINABALU (May 13): Using the MYFutureJobs and Sabah Jobs portals can prevent jobseekers in the state from being scammed by fraudsters, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Arif.

According to him, employers registered in these two portals are screened by the government and this is to ensure that they are genuine companies and not scammers.

Arifin who was met after officiating the ‘Karnival Kerjaya Perdana Kota Kinabalu’ said this when asked to comment on Sabahans falling prey to job scams.

On the career carnival, Arifin disclosed that it saw the participation of 24 employers offering 3,000 jobs in Sabah and is aimed at ensuring that Sabahans gain employment in the state.

“This event is a collaboration between the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry, JPSM and Socso.

I also want to thank the educational institutes for their participation and showcasing the educational opportunities available in their establishments. This is very important for the development of human resources,” he said.

Organising career carnivals are part of the state and federal governments’ efforts to reduce unemployment in the state and country, he added.

Arifin who was asked to comment on feedback from employers that some jobseekers being choosy about the employment offers, opined that those seeking jobs should be flexible because what is important is earning an income.

“If possible don’t be too choosy, what is important is that if it is a job they can excel in, then they should consider taking the offer as it will guarantee them an income,” he said.

However, there are some instances which pose a challenge for jobseekers such as jobs that require certain qualifications, lamented Arifin.

“For example today there are about 100 jobs offered by Petronas which need qualification in certain fields. In view of this, we will see to it that action is taken to ensure that the youths will have the necessary requirements so as to fill in the vacancies.

“JPSM is in the process of preparing the necessary programs that would ensure our children will meet the requirements needed by Petronas and other sectors,” he stressed.

On issue of parents objecting to their children working in certain fields, Arifin expressed hope that parents can support their children when it comes to job offers.

“Support them to accept the challenges as the job will provide the children with experience,” he said.

Arifin also said that in view of the trend where youths prefer to earn an income through social media by becoming content providers, the ministry is collaborating with the relevant quarters such as TM to give them guidance.

“This is the latest trend and we will find ways to guide them. Online business is also now very popular and our focus now is on organising courses for those interested. We are looking at collaborations so we can also conduct these courses in other districts and help the entrepreneurs there market their products,” he said.

In his speech earlier, Arifin said that there are 354 employers offering about 600 jobs on the Sabah Jobs portal.

The Sabah Jobs portal under JPSM is a medium to connect job seekers with employers to improve local job search efforts.

According to him, the portal allows employers to advertise job vacancies for free specifically for job seekers in the private sector.