Asfia: Only ministerial motions, including one to reprint S’wak Constitution, in DUN sitting

KUCHING (May 13): No motions have been received from any member for the coming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting which begins May 15, said Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

He said that only ministerial motions will be moved in this sitting, and pointed out that a there will be ministerial motion under Standing Order 23(1)(A) read together with Article 42 of the State Constitution.

He said the motion seeks to authorise the government printer to print 10,000 copies of the State Constitution of Sarawak.

“Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas will move the motion on Wednesday (May 17), while the seconder will be Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali,” he said.

Asfia said this in a press conference after the pre-council meeting at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters here today.

When asked why there is a need for the DUN to move this motion, he said it was because it requires the consent of the DUN.

“It is a constitution and the highest document of the state. This reprinting includes all the latest amendments — if we allow it freely, then you allow a reprint of the constitution without the latest amendments.

“So every single letter, every single dot must be correct. So we have to get the approval of the DUN to reprint it with all the latest amendments,” he said.

Asfia pointed out that Article 42, which authorises reprinting of the constitution, states that the DUN may from time to time by resolution authorise the government printer to print copies of the constitution including all amendments enforced at the time of such authorisation and any such copy so printed shall be deemed for the purpose to be true and correct copy.

“We are bound by the state constitution,” he said.

He added that a motion of appreciation will also be moved in the DUN on May 17.