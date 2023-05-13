At least 23 new fire stations needed in S’wak to provide total coverage, says Bomba director

SIBU (May 13): Sarawak needs at least 23 new fire stations to provide comprehensive fire coverage, said state Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) director Datu Khirudin Drahman.

He said this is to add to the existing 38 operational fire stations and this is based on a recent fire cover and analysis study where it was determined the state needs a total of 61 fire stations given its vast geography.

“Based on this study, we need to request (for the additional fire stations) but of course this request is based on the (federal) government’s financial standing,” he told reporters after officiating the ‘Majlis Jalinan Mesra Aidilfitri 2023’ event at the Sibu Central fire station here on Friday.

Elaborating on the study, he said that of the 31 parliamentary constituencies in Sarawak, four — namely Stampin, Julau, Lubok Antu and Batang Lupar — still do not have fire stations.

“At the moment, the federal government has approved setting up the Stampin fire station. After that, they will set up another three,” he said.

He added that the study had revealed Stampin area has the highest risk ranking followed by Batang Lupar, Lubok Antu and Julau.

However, he said that Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian has insisted that the four areas be equipped with fire stations.

“We have all the justifications based on the recent study but it all depends on government funding and if they approve. As a fire chief, I want it to happen,” He said.

As for the 82 state constituencies, Khirudin said that 34 are equipped with fire stations while 48 are still without.

“We need new ones in Kuching, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri. With the proposed new fire stations and the existing ones, we will have 61 total fire stations in Sarawak,” he said.

Adding on, he said that Sarawak encompasses an area of 124,450 square kilometres and a lot of investment, in terms of building fire station and equipment, is needed to cover the entire state.

“So we are looking at how to ensure fire coverage in Sarawak becomes something that can assure total fire coverage for the people in Sarawak. What we have done is create a champion programme for the time being — a short-term approach,” he said.

Among those present were Bomba Sibu Zone 4 chief Andy Alie and Sibu Central fire station chief Suna Kaha.