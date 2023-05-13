Bt Kitang rep: Take part in community service, humanitarian work

KUCHING (May 13): Everyone should take part in community service and humanitarian work to assist the needy, said Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang.

Whether it is through volunteering, donating or simply spreading awareness, he said that everyone has a role to play in making the world a better place.

“Community service and humanitarian work come in many forms. It can be as simple as volunteering at a beach clean up or donating to a charity. It can also be more involved, such as organising a fundraiser for a worthy cause, repairing a leaking roof or donating a wheelchair for the impaired, the sick and the old.

“Whatever form it takes, community service and humanitarian work have a profound impact on the lives of those we help, and on our own lives as well.

“By helping others, we gain a sense of purpose and fulfillment that cannot be found elsewhere,” he said when speaking at the inaugural Humanitarian Partner Appreciation Day held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints here today.

When one chooses to volunteer their time and resources to help others, Lo said the person can learn valuable skills, such as teamwork, communication, and problem-solving.

Individuals involved in community service and humanitarian work also gain a greater appreciation for the challenges that others face and develop a deeper sense of empathy and compassion.

“Furthermore, community service and humanitarian work are essential for building strong and resilient communities.

“When we come together to help each other, we create a sense of unity and solidarity that is truly powerful, a unity that transcends race and religion,” he added.

At the event, a total of 14 humanitarian partners of the Malaysian Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were presented with appreciation plaques to recognise their humanitarian service in the state.

The event was held to gather organisations that the Church has collaborated with in 2022 to carry out various humanitarian projects in Sarawak and to commemorate their efforts to serve those in need.

Partners include well-established names such as the Rotary Club, Red Crescent Society and Cheshire Homes – to name a few.

Among those present at the event were Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) chairman Tan Kai, who was representing Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.