Bukit Semuja rep appointed Serian Palm Oil Mill chairman

KUCHING (May 13): Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus has recently been appointed as the chairman of Serian Palm Oil Mill (Sepom) Sdn Bhd.

Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), in a statement, said John’s appointment was granted by the Sarawak government based on his extensive experience and knowledge in the plantation field.

John, who confirmed his appointment when met during Sepom’s pre-Gawai dinner on Friday (May 12), thanked the state government for giving him the opportunity to serve in the plantation industry.

“I will strive to fulfill the trust that has been given to me and ensure that this palm oil mill will continue to be productive.

“I hope this effort can benefit the palm oil industry in Sarawak and also improve the well-being of the local community,” he said.

At the event, John pledged RM10,000 fund for the hosting of the pre-Gawai event.

He also presented educational incentives to the children of Serian Palm Oil Mill employees and outstanding awards to the recipients.