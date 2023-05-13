By-law to increase revenue of local authorities in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (May 13): A by-law to increase the revenue of local authorities (PBTs) in Sabah is now in the process of being gazetted, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

Joachim, who is also the Minister of Local Government and Housing, said that the ministry will conduct roadshow to inform and provide advisory services to all PBTs.

“This is one of the efforts being implemented at the ministry level,” he said at the 2022 excellent service award presentation ceremony on Friday.

Joachim said PBTs are self-sustained organisations.

As the government only provides a little amount of aid, PBTs should find new sources of income to increase their revenue.

He said the ministry is always open to discuss and exchange opinions.

“We always welcome improvement discussion sessions in local governments. Revenues such as tax collection, rent and licenses need to continue to be collected and the collection of current revenue and also the arrears must be intensified.

“We need to think outside the box to ensure revenue is collected and generate new revenue,” he stressed.

Joachim added many more programs have been and are being planned at the ministry level in an effort to further strengthen the delivery of services, in line with the four main thrusts; stabilise and sustain the development of the housing sector; sustainable and systematic land use development planning, and strengthening the function and role of the Native Court.

Earlier, Joachim expressed his hope that the ministry and its agencies as well as all PBTs can work as a team.

He said the team work culture is very important in ensuring that they work towards the same goal.

“Excellence is not only measured by the achievement of work targets but it is evaluated through service with integrity. Therefore we can conclude that excellence is a reflection of ourselves as a civil servant.

“I really hope for everyone to always appreciate whatever assignments, instructions and responsibilities have been entrusted. As a civil servant we are never far from complaints and accusations either from the public who have dealt with us or those who deal with staff in the office,” he said.

Meanwhile, five ministry employees received the 2022 excellent service award and six received the special award at the ceremony.