Chukpai brings Murum issues, plights to Putrajaya

BINTULU (May 13): Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon urges that the myriad of issues and development plans in his constituency be given extra attention.

Chukpai raised this during his visit to the Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) and Member of Parliament for Hulu Rajang, Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, in Putrajaya on Thursday.

“We discussed several issues concerning Murum area and the plights of the people,” he said on the meeting that was held on May 11.

Chukpai and his delegation, accompanied by Ugak, later attended Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at Sri Satria, Putrajaya.

The lively Hari Raya gathering was also attended by the multiracial citizens of all walks of life.