Communications and Digital Minister denies officer under MACC probe

KUALA TERENGGANU (May 13): Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil today dismissed an allegation that one of his officers is under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He described the allegation as untrue, baseless and malicious.

“So far, none of my officers have been called by the MACC. We have confirmed this matter,” he told reporters after attending a townhall session with the staff of Terengganu Communications and Digital Ministry at RTM Auditorium here.

Fahmi said he had asked his political secretary to file a police report on the allegation.

“I want to give a warning and advice, if you are not sure don’t share. Please check before spreading (false news). The Communications and Multimedia Commission is monitoring and action will be taken if necessary,” he said.

Yesterday, Edisi Siasat via the Telegram channel claimed that Fahmi and Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad had sacked their respective officers over the alleged probe. – Bernama