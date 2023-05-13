Dr Sim: Public Health, Housing and Local Govt ministry receives most questions for DUN sitting

KUCHING (May 13): The Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government received the most questions for the coming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting which begins May 15, said its minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is also Deputy Premier, said the ministry received 63 questions, of which 51 are for oral answers and 12 for written answers.

“I was told my ministry received the most questions but 17 out of 63 questions actually are for the Ministry of Health Malaysia, a federal government agency,” he shared in a Facebook post today.

Dr Sim also posted photos of him chairing the meeting for the ministry’s preparations for the coming sitting, with deputy ministers Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil and Michael Tiang seen in attendance.

He also thanked Penguang, Tiang, the ministry’s permanent secretary Elizabeth Loh, the dedicated staff from the ministry, local councils and both state and federal agencies for preparing the necessary information and answers to the 63 questions.