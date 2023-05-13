DUN Speaker: No Native Courts amendment Bill in coming sitting

KUCHING (May 13): There is no Bill to amend the Native Courts Ordinance in this coming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting, said DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

He said that to date, neither the Secretary of the DUN nor himself had received a notification to table an amendment bill from the minister concerned Datuk John Sikie Tayai (Minister in the Premier’s Department).

He said that under Standing Order 44, to be read with Standing Order 24(1) and (2): “A Minister or Deputy Minister may after at least one day’s notice present a Bill without an order of the Dewan for his introduction and when a Bill is so presented, the title of the Bill shall then be read by the Secretary at the table and the Bill shall then be deemed to have been read the first time and shall stand for the second reading at the same or subsequent sitting of the Dewan.”

“Standing Order 24(1) states, ‘Where under any standing order, notice shall be sent to the Secretary in writing during the normal office hours.’ Standing Order 24(2) states that ‘Every such notice shall be signed.’”

As there was no Bill to amend the ordinance in the coming sitting and thus, the necessity of deliberating and elaborating on its content does not arise, Asfia told a press conference here today after the pre-council meeting at Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters here today.

Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu on May 10 had reportedly said that a bill amending the Native Courts Ordinance was among the new bills to be tabled in the DUN sitting.

When asked if a notice to table the Bill can be given during the session itself, Asfia said: “No, it cannot. I am bound by Standing Order 44 and Standing Order 24.”

He stressed that the notice must be given to the DUN before the session starts.

“So without the notification, there is no (amendment) Bill in this sitting. How can we debate?” he said.