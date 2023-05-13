Fatimah: Preschools in 5 Penan villages in Baram completed

MIRI (May 13): Preschools in five Penan villages in Apoh, Baram which cost RM2.75 million have been completed, with Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg expected to officiate at the opening in July this year.

In revealing this yesterday, Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said that the completion of these preschools is a manifestation of the commitment of the state government towards early childhood education for all races in the state.

“Wherever they (children) are, whether they are in rural areas or in town, what is important is that all Sarawak-born children have access to early childhood education.

“A child when given quality early childhood education, Insyallah, the child will have solid foundation that will contribute towards human capital development,” she said after chairing a meeting of the committee for the official launching of the five preschools to be held in Long Leng on July 4.

Fatimah thanked Petronas for contributing RM2.75 million for the construction of the five Penan preschools, which she said will have positive impact on the livelihood of the Penan community and its surrounding in the years to come.

The five preschools are built at Ba Selulong, Long Kawa, Long Leng, Long Kerangan and Long Jenalong.

According to her, Tadika Long Kawa, Tadika Long Kerangan and Tadika Jenalong have seven pupils each, while Tadika Ba Selulong has five and Tadika Long Leng (six).

“If we look at it (figures) from the normal perspective, the enrollment number is small, but the cost of the buildings are high; When it comes to education, what we want is every child, we want every child in Sarawak to have access to early childhood education,” she said.

As for the teachers who will be posted to these preschools, Fatimah said all of them are locals who are currently undergoing training at Institut Perguruan Miri (IPG Miri).

She said by 2025, all teachers teaching early childhood education must have a minimum Diploma in Early Childhood Education.

“This goes to show that our quality of early childhood education is getting better,” Fatimah said.

Also present at the meeting were Fatimah’s deputy, Datuk Rosey Yunus, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau and Long Leng headman Maister Lolee.