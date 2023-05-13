Fireman dies after motorcycle collides with buffalo in Kuala Penyu

KOTA KINABALU (May 13): A fireman was killed after his motorcycle collided with a buffalo at Kampung Purun, Kuala Penyu on Friday night.

Beaufort district police chief DSP Yuosff Zaki Mat Yaacob said the victim identified as Mohd Haziq Abdul Jalil, 32, of the Kimanis Fire and Rescue station, was pronounced dead at 11.30 pm while receiving treatment at Kuala Penyu Hospital.

“Initial investigations showed the victim, who was riding his motorcycle was returning home from duty to Kampung Tidong, Kuala Penyu, and believed to have hit a buffalo on the road.

“As a result of the crash, which occurred at about 8.40 pm, the victim fell off his motorcycle and was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. The victim sustained injuries to his head and body,” he said when contacted by reporters here on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Sabah Fire and Rescue Department, in a statement, said the department received a report on the incident at 10.30 pm on May 12.

He said four firefighters rushed to the scene and were informed that the victim had been sent to a hospital.