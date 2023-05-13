Health officer: Over 10,000 Sibu folks screened under national health initiative in 2022

SIBU (May 13): The Sibu Health Office here recorded 10,663 people from all over this division who underwent health screening conducted under the National Health Screening Initiative (NHSI) throughout the whole of last year.

In this regard, Sibu Health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun said for the first four months of this year, the division registered 3,055 people who had gone for this health screening.

He disclosed this during a joint press conference here yesterday on the ‘Holistic Health: Start With Family’ programme, involving Sibu Health Office and University of Technology Sarawak (UTS).

The event, set to take place this May 20, would also include Sarawak Midwives Association and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) including the Agape Centre.

“This event is part of our Agenda National Malaysia Sihat (ANMS), where under its ‘Third Thrust’, it is to teach the people to take care of their own health and also as part of that, the MoH (Ministry of Health) has launched the NHSI,” Dr Teh told reporters.

He then recalled the good response to the same ‘Holistic Health’ programme last year, which recorded about 1,000 participants.

“We are happy to collaborate again with UTS this year.

“Through such a collaboration it is not only to screen for health, but to also raise awareness of the importance of taking good care of one’s own health,” he said, listing a blood donation drive, eye and ear-nose-throat (ENT) screenings, as well as sessions on women’s health, medical safety, nutrition and medical safety, as among the activities lined up for the upcoming programme.

On another subject, Dr Teh also talked about the ‘World Malaria Day’ held every April 25, with this year’s theme ‘Time to Deliver Zero-Malaria: Invest, Innovative, Implement’.

“In Sibu, we have achieved zero human malaria transmission – meaning, there is no longer human-to-human transmission of malaria in Sibu, with no cases recorded throughout the past few years.

“But we still want to create awareness of malaria because we have noticed that there are many foreign workers here; those from tropical countries like PNG (Papua New Guinea) and Solomon (Islands).

“They’d work overseas, and then come back – they’d come down with malaria.

“Therefore, we advise people who have come back from overseas, especially workers in logging or construction industries, to screen for malaria and get treatment should they have fever and chills.”

Dr Teh said last year, Sibu Division recorded 34 cases of imported malaria.

“That meant we detected 34 cases of people, who had come back from overseas, infected with malaria.

“Besides that, we also had zoonotic monkey malaria at 47 cases (recorded) in Sibu Division last year,” he said.