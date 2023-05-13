MACC: Deputy Bomba director remanded over alleged bribery

KUCHING (May 13): A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak deputy director has been detained and remanded for alleged involvement in bribery.

According to a statement by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), the 44-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday at 4.10pm before being produced in a Kuching court on Saturday morning.

Based on the facts of the case, the suspect was said to have solicited and received a bribe of RM3,100 for assisting a company secure supplies provision work for a fire station in Simunjan district.

He was detained under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar granted the suspect to be remanded for four days until May 17.