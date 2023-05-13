Malay Proclamation not suited for multi-racial Sarawak, says state PAS chief

KUCHING (May 13): Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) Sarawak understands the needs of the state, it being home to a multi-racial and multi-religious society and as such, the Malay Proclamation may not be appropriate for it.

In stating this, PAS Sarawak commissioner Jofri Jaraiee said the party’s central has been informed about the inappropriateness of the Malay Proclamation to be established in Sarawak.

“We have informed PAS at central level that Sarawak has its own uniqueness, suitable only for Sarawak.

“In Sarawak, we do not have problems. The Malay Proclamation is focused more on Peninsular Malaysia,” he said when met during PAS Sarawak’s ‘Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2023’ gathering at its headquarters in Matang Jaya here today.

Jofri said PAS Sarawak’s view of the situation followed the principle of “upon being in other people’s state, that state’s rules and regulations must be followed”.

“PAS Sarawak is very open. We believe every country has its own ways.

“We, in Sarawak, can live with one another despite our differences in ethnicity and religion.

“But in Peninsular Malaysia, we may not have the same opinions, but we have to follow how they live there.

“It is the same when we visit a longhouse here, we must follow the ways of the Dayaks living in the longhouse, and show our respect to them.

“PAS Sarawak follows and celebrates our multi-racial and multi-religious state, and therefore, the Malay Proclamation is inappropriate here,” he said.

However, Jofri also said the Malay Proclamation was meant to unite the Malays in the peninsula.

“Now, our country seems to have many political parties, so there are many divisions. We need to unite the Malays so that we can live in peace.

“That said, it does not mean that we do not care about other races, because the other races are also Malaysians.”

Separately, Jofri said despite the name, PAS is open to all regardless of race and religion.

“Many cite PAS as a political party only for the Muslims, but that is not correct.

“Neither is PAS a party only for those in the peninsula – it is a party for all.

“Like us, we are originally from Sarawak; some from Miri, some from Limbang, some from Kuching and Saribas, as well as other divisions.”