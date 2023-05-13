Miri firefighters deployed to put out tyre fire

Saturday, May 13
By Norni Mahadi on Sarawak
Firefighters put out a fire involving a pile of used tyres. – Photo from Bomba

MIRI (May 13): Firefighters have put out a fire that was burning a pile of used tyres in Jalan Curtin here on Friday night.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Zone 6 chief Supt Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal, in a statement, said he received an emergency call about the fire at 7.58pm.

“Firefighters from the Lutong station led by Senior Fire Officer II Ramblee Sahari rushed to the location about 9 kilometres away,” he said.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said it took about 11 minutes for the team to control the fire until it was completely extinguished.

The operation, he added, was reported to have ended at 8.30pm.

