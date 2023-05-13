PAS S’wak calls on Miri City Council to tackle stray dogs issue

MIRI (May 13): Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) Sarawak commissioner Jofri Jaraiee urges Miri City Council (MCC) to conduct operations to catch stray dogs for public safety and to curb the spread of rabies.

While expressing concern on the increasing dog bite cases in the state, Jofri said preventive measures have to be taken to nip this issue in the bud.

Tudan Desaras in Miri here is the area that has the most number of stray dogs roaming and eating household garbage, he disclosed.

“Residents of the area and also from the surrounding areas, have from time to time, been complaining to the local authority about the stray dogs in the area,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“They fear that the dogs will chase and bite them. In fact, this matter has long been informed to the local authority, but there isn’t much improvement as the strays are still there,” he added.

“For dog owners, they should not let their pets roam freely as they may get infected being in contact with rabies-infected strays,” he said, expressing hopes that the local authority can take immediate action to catch these stray dogs for the safety of the residents.