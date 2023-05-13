RM5 mln recreational area project signifies Radda’s attention to Daro development, says rep

MUKAH (May 13): The RM5 million upgrading works on Sungai Iran recreational area signify the attention given to Daro under the Rajang Delta Development Agency (Radda).

According to Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad, the Sungai Iran project is among the plans to develop the district laid out under the agency.

“Under this development, we are set to see this recreational area becoming a new attraction in Daro,” he said when met during a Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2023 gathering at Kampung Badong in Daro recently.

Safiee said upon its completion, the revamped recreational area near Kampung Badong would not only benefit the residents of the village, but also the people within and around Daro.

“I believe that development projects would bring in more business opportunities.

“In this respect, I call upon all residents to always unite and cooperate with each other.”

Safiee later announced a Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) fund of RM150,000 meant for the upgrading works on the road in Kampung Badong, as well as handed out allocations totalling RM30,000 from his Minor Rural Project (MRP) grant to several local associations.