Sarawak Energy: No open burning activities near power facilities

KUCHING (May 13): Sarawak Energy Bhd (Sarawak Energy) is urging the public to avoid engaging in open-burning activities near power facilities like transmission towers, power poles, overhead lines and substations.

The appeal comes as the dry spell sweeps across the region with an increase in seasonal open burning, leading to more bushfire incidents in the state.

Sarawak Energy’s utility arm, Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco), chief executive officer Lau Kim Swee, warns that extensive damage to critical facilities such as transmission lines and substations can lead to prolonged power interruptions, severely affecting communities and businesses dependent on a stable electricity supply.

These fires pose danger to workers, communities, and electrical facilities, and can cause prolonged electricity supply disruptions that affect businesses and communities, he said in a statement.

Sarawak Energy is working closely with relevant agencies to safeguard its facilities and maintain uninterrupted electricity supply amidst the 23 hotspots identified by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) last month in preparation for extended dry weather.

The utility company stressed that preventing bushfires is a collective responsibility and urges everyone to cooperate to ensure the safety of workers, communities, and electrical facilities.

It said the public’s cooperation is also crucial to prevent bushfires from occurring in the first place.

Sarawak Energy urges the public to report any open burning activities or bushfires immediately to the relevant authorities.

For incidents near its electrical facilities, the public can contact Sarawak Energy’s Customer Care Centre at 1300 88 3111 or utilise Sarawak Energy mobile app SEB Cares.