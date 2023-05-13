SEA Games: Malaysia adds four more golds to stay seventh at Day 7

PHNOM PENH (May 13): Malaysia remained in seventh place at the end of the seventh day of the 2023 SEA Games.

With five days to go before the Games close next Wednesday (May 17), it is a worrying situation for the national contingent who are often ranked among the top five at the biennial games.

Malaysia have only finished in sixth place twice, namely in the 1983 edition in Singapore and in Hanoi, Vietnam last year.

The national camp picked up four gold yesterday, taking the tally to 28 gold, 36 silver and 59 bronze.

Two of the gold medals came from Taekwondo, namely through Nur Humaira Abdul Karim in the women’s individual poomsae event and Nurul Hidayah Abdul Karim and Jason Loo in mixed pairs poomsae.

The other two came from wushu exponent Tan Cheong Min in the women’s Taolu event and cyclist Nur Amirul Fakhruddin Mazuki in the men’s elite road cycling event.

Malaysia also added five silver and nine bronze medals.

Vietnam remain at the top of the medal table with 71 gold, 68 silver and 78 bronze, followed by Thailand (60-43-67) while hoste Cambodia are in third (58-47-63). — Bernama