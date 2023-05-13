Search for missing man in Sg Labi, Simunjan enters third day

KUCHING (May 13): The search for Ili Bahayan, 69, who was reported missing while travelling on a boat in Sungai Labi while heading to his village in Simunjan, has entered its third day today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operation centre, the search and rescue (SAR) operation today was carried out within a radius of eight kilometres from where he was last seen, until Sungai Sadong bridge before it was called off at 5pm.

It will continue again tomorrow.

The SAR operation was carried out by personnel from Simunjan Bomba station and its K9 unit Bella, the Royal Malaysia Police and its drones unit, the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela), Civil Defence Force and some locals.