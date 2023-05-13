SSPCA: Mass culling last resort for complacent pet owners

KUCHING (May 13): Dog owners should get their pets vaccinated and even neutered if they are against the anti-rabies mass dog culling operation carried out by the local authorities, said Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) president Datin Donna Drury-Wee.

Although mass culling has never been recognised as an effective rabies control method, Wee said that the authorities have no choice at the moment but to resort to the extreme measure.

Many dog owners, she said, are still taking things lightly such as letting their pets roam freely, despite the current rabies outbreak statewide.

For the first quarter of this year, she said 11 human rabies cases resulting in eight deaths have been recorded, compared to 14 human deaths from rabies in 2022.

“Thus, stray dogs targeted removal is the only way that the authorities can help stop rabies outbreak,” she said, adding that the operation may be carried out in areas where there are known cases of dogs tested positive for rabies or if the rabid dog has bitten other dogs with unknown vaccination status.

“The councils have given ample warning to pet owners to keep their pets safe during this period of targeted removals. It is a very difficult and sensitive time for pet owners as well as enforcers.

“SSPCA hopes that the councils will follow their standard operating procedures in the treatment of the animals during the targeted removal operation,” she said in a statement yesterday.

SSPCA has also requested for dogs that have already been microchipped, with proof of valid rabies vaccinations, be returned to their rightful owners after they have paid the fine to the council, she said.

Otherwise, all that would result in a waste of time and money in getting the dogs vaccinated and microchipped, she added.

SSPCA has been working with the Vet Department and the Sarawak Vet Association to have more mass vaccination events, neutering campaigns and educational talks, whereby the Vet Department strives to achieve 70 per cent herd immunity coverage, she disclosed.

Wee urged the authorities concerned to declare or announce the rabies infected areas for public and pet owners’ awareness.

“We all need to work together to eradicate rabies and we can do so by having our pets vaccinated, keeping them safe within the compounds, or even having them neutered to prevent unwanted population growth,” said Wee.