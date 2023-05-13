S’wak Forestry Corporation inks MoU with Sunway University upon securing APT grant

KUCHING (May 13): Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sunway University upon securing awards from Category 1 and 2 of the highly competitive Asia Pacific Telecommunity (APT) grant.

APT is a Bangkok-based international organization that promotes co-operation in information and communication technologies (ICT) in the Asia-Pacific region. It facilitates knowledge exchange, shares best practices, and fosters partnerships to enhance ICT development and connectivity in the region, said Deputy Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

“Winning awards from Category 1 and 2 of the APT grant demonstrate the excellence and innovation of our collaborative group project. This accomplishment reflects our commitment to advance in the field of telecommunications and digital technology. We are honoured to have been recognized by the APT, and we extend our appreciation to the organization for its support and recognition,” he said at the MoU signing at a hotel here yesterday.

The project partners include Aerosense Inc and Funlead Corp.

Similarly, a Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) drone is currently being tested in the state’s Totally Protected Areas (TPAs) for its image scanning capabilities.

“I was informed that this drone could potentially revolutionise conservation and protection efforts by covering vast distances and carrying payloads of up to 1km,”

“I look forward to the results of the tests to see how we can work with the drones to help provide detailed information that can help us manage our Totally Protected Areas. If the drone and multispectral scanners prove helpful, there may be other work areas beyond the TPAs for which this technology can be used,” he added.

Len said that Sarawak has the most extensive system of protected areas in Malaysia, and as the conservation landscape is vast, Sarawak has to turn to technology to be more effective and efficient in its pursuit of conservation to help achieve its sustainable and environmental development goals.

Meanwhile, speaking on the research project funded by APT, Len said the first phase is currently being carried out at the Rajang Delta, and will take three years.

Phase two will take place at the Ramsar Park in Kuching for two years, he said.

“There will be continuous studies to be carried out depending on the outcome,” he said, adding that the studies are part of the Sarawak government’s efforts to manage its resources while maintaining the environment.

Data collected can be used to assess the forest’s health with information on species of trees while being a means to monitor illegal activities in the area, he said.

He added Sarawak has over 100,000 hectares of mangroves; the largest areas include the Rajang Delta, Kuching and Lawas.

He revealed that back in the 1960s, mangroves here were cut into wood chips but the practice stopped in the 1970s.

“Now the Japanese companies are coming back to help us restore it – and provide funding to help monetise the asset in different ways,” he said.

Present were deputy chief of mission for Embassy of Japan Atsushi Karimata, Sunway University president Prof Sibrandes Poppema, SFC chief executive officer Zolkipli Mohamad Aton and SFC deputy chief executive officer I Abang Arabi Abang Aimran.