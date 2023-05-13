The changing face of motherhood — Happy Mother’s Day!

TOMORROW, Sunday – May 14, 2023, will be celebrated as International Mother’s Day in more than 40 countries, as has been the tradition of acknowledging the second Sunday of May every year honouring the mother of the family, or individual as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

However in the United Kingdom, due to the influence of the Church of England, ‘Mothering Sunday’ has been a day set aside honouring mother churches where one was baptised and is now known simply as Mother’s Day; it falls every year on the fourth Sunday of Lent in the Christian calendar, which in 2023 was celebrated on March 19.

Indonesia is one other country where Mother’s Day is celebrated on a different date – every Dec 22. It was established by President Sukarno in 1953 to commemorate the anniversary of the opening day of the 1928 Indonesian Women Congress. Although not a public holiday, it is widely observed across the country with public events and family celebrations.

Thailand too celebrates Mother’s Day on a different date, on Aug 12 – it also coincides with Her Majesty Queen Sirikit’s birthday, and as such, it is a public holiday!

In recent times throughout Malaysia, Mother’s Day has become probably the second largest commercial event benefitting those in the retail trade, service industry and especially food and beverage, after the obvious festive seasons of Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Gawai Dayak, Thaipusam, Deepavali and of course, Christmas.

Special promotions on meals packages, special discounts on all sorts of products, as well as a run on florists would usually take place on the weekend of Mother’s Day every year.

Many lucky families would be feting up to three generations of mothers at one single event.

In my family, we are lucky to have hosted family gatherings with three generations of mothers – my mother, my wife and my daughter – but this tradition is fast disappearing as the present generation are no longer starting their own families at a very young age.

As an example, in my immediate family I have a first cousin whose son had married and became a father at age 16; and his son had followed his footsteps — we have luckily been granted our family status of ‘great grandfather’ at a very young age of 40!

Today, many folks are only contemplating to get hitched at that age!

Within such a short period of 70 years, since the 1950s, I have witnessed such a great change in the many faces of motherhood – the challenges, the joys and triumphs, the trials and errors, the discipline and the encouraging, the expectations and endless possibilities and most of all, the opportunities and limitations.

On my father’s side, his mother had died at a very young age after producing 14 children; Grandpa then took a second wife from Singapore who had arrived when most of my uncles were already adults and able to fend for themselves. As such, our newly installed matriarch of the family’s sole duty was to look after Grandpa. Her name was Lim Swee Lian, and she was the most kind, loving and caring grandmother – she must have been in her early 30s when she had arrived from Singapore.

She quickly took over the reins of the running of the household and ensured that harmony and peace ensued as there were no less than four families and two spinster sisters dwelling under the same roof – a recipe for disaster, one might have thought!

Besides which, there were also grandchildren numbering no less than 16, who included some on temporary ‘disciplinary detention’ short stays!

No one could have faulted her if she had played favourites once a while with stepsons and grandchildren, which of course she did on the sly.

I must admit to being one of her ‘blue-eyed’ boys and was given special favours (especially when it came to being passed Grandpa’s daily newspapers after he had finished with them, as well as the leftover imported delicacies after his tea-time).

Overall, Grandma stayed above petty family squabbles and did not play favourites with the stepchildren; she had handled the household on an even-keel and managed to balance the budget every month, appease Grandpa’s sometimes quick temper and his stern disciplinarian attitude.

She had also soothed her in-laws’ ruffled feathers from petty quarrels (mostly about their children) from time to time. Overall, such a blessed and cool-tempered and fair Grandma – despite not having received any higher education herself.

Bless her soul!

In my own family, both my parents worked but we did have a maid who looked after the household – cleaned and cooked and minded my younger siblings when they were not yet of school age. My mother was somewhat of a ‘Superwoman of the Sixties’ – after a full day’s work as a school-teacher with five growing kids and a house to look after, she did almost everything herself!

She would cook, wash up, help with the homework, did general cleaning around the house, and still find time during the weekends to do the gardening, read her books, listen to records and radio, do her baking and eventually, find time to simply chill and relax too.

Mum would always find time for family. Be it to listen or to teach and discipline; to praise when we’ve done something well; and reprimand otherwise. She also found time for her side of the family; she made a fixed schedule to visit every Friday night with her mother where we would stay from 7pm till 10pm; and also ensured that we attended all functions, events, festivals and invitations from both sides of the family – Dad’s and hers.

It’s sad to say that this practice has fallen off in recent times, ourselves included. With families growing bigger and placing greater distances between members, it is hard to keep and stay in touch with each other.

There used to be a time when I had known each and every single uncle and aunty and every cousin by name (no mean feat – I had dozens!) and would see them at least a few times a year.

Sadly, this is no longer the case; my children have not met most of their second cousins or wouldn’t know a close relative if they crossed each other on the street.

On my wife’s side of the family, we have always been close. For various reasons her mother, my beloved mother-in-law had stayed with us on and off for a number of years; we had a strong bond and I knew that the feeling was mutual – we had always got on well. She too had a rather complicated and uneasy livelihood since young, and the fact that she had managed to bring up her three sons and three daughters so well, spoke volumes of her fortitude and great strength of character.

Her name was Tan Sai Hua and today on Mother’s Day, I remember her with great fondness, as I do almost every day; her daughter, my wife treasures her memory and remembers her favourite phrase: “What I teach you today, you can pack away and store in the strongest vault!”

My wife decided to go back to work very shortly after my eldest son Dylan was born in 1975; it was a brave and thoughtful move as it had further strengthened our marriage (as well as our combined incomes, of course). Again too after the next two girls came along; by then she would not have wanted it any other way having had her own independent income as well as the freedom to be a working woman.

But her main duties being a full-time mother was her strong forte – she was a good listener; disciplinarian; encourager and would reward good deeds and success with her acclaim, praise and love – sometimes luxurious goods too!

She would always find time and make an effort no matter how busy she would be herself – quite often, the hubby felt somewhat neglected from her previous attitude of just having time for him!

But it must have been successful as the children are now happily getting on with their own lives.

The greatest change in the face of motherhood I can see in the face of my daughter Dyan with her two boys Shane, aged 9, and Charlie, just 2. If my grandmother, my mother-in-law or my Mum were alive today, they would not be able to recognise the face of today’s mother!

Dyan had a good job before she decided after Shane came along to concentrate on being a full-time mother instead; she’s lucky that she’s able to do that with a hardworking husband, who is doing well.

Her typical day starts with waking early at 5am, every Monday to Friday, to get the two boys ready – one for school, the other for playschool; bathe them; prepare breakfast and takeaway lunches; then get them into the car and drive them off to school. This would take her right up to 8.30am and then, she needs to prep for the hubby’s turn of breakfast, etc.

By around almost 10am, she would have finished the early day’s chores and maybe start to do some housework, cleaning, marketing, shopping, etc. On certain days, she would have planned her schedules for exercise, personal wellness care, girls’ coffee socials, etc.

Then after lunch, she would get ready to collect, one by one, the two boys home, and the routine continues at home with de-briefing, helping homework, etc. Then it would be time for the tuitions for the boys – there’d be Mandarin class, music, art, swimming, karate/jujitsu, etc. More time spent on the roads, as driver for them to and from!

Don’t forget that hubby needs his ‘us time’ too!

If she had any spare time left later, she would either read, watch a bit of television or go on her device; garden a bit, bake some, and then there’s prep for dinner time and the usual evening schedules to complete.

Getting the boys into bed takes time too!

Come the weekend due to growing kids and a need to diversify them away from their gadgets, TV and video games and whatnots, they’d plan for outings, picnics or a visit somewhere for educational purposes.

Flashback now to the 1980s with my wife and our three children growing up and needing all these – yes, we too had gone through all that before.

But today, it’s frankly somewhat out of control – the pace and the intensity of being a mother feels like a runaway train, and there’s no brake pulley to pull.

How very sad, but how very true!

I would like to salute all mothers everywhere, today and every day.

May God Bless you all abundantly.