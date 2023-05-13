Three Bills up for tabling in DUN sitting, says Speaker

KUCHING (May 13): Three Bills will be tabled at the 19th State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting from May 15-24.

DUN Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohd Asfia Awang Nassar named them as the Supplementary Supply (2022) Bill, 2023; Supplementary Supply (2023) Bill; and Sarawak Craft Council Bill 2023.

“Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas will table the Supplementary Supply (2022) Bill, 2023, which the first reading will be on May 16 followed by the second and third reading on May 18.

“He will also table the Supplementary Supply (2023) Bill, with the first reading on May 16 followed by the second and third reading on May 18,” he told a press conference after Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg chaired the pre-DUN council meeting at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters here today.

Asfia said the Sarawak Craft Council Bill will be tabled by Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah with the first, second and third reading on May 16.

According to him, the Dewan secretariat has received a total of 375 questions from 43 honourable members, requesting both written and oral replies.

“Of the 375 questions, 305 are for oral replies by 42 honourable members while 70 written questions were submitted by 18 honourable members,” he said.

