Two hurt after cargo lorry crashes into ravine at Jln Bintulu-Tatau

BINTULU (May 13): Two men, including a 28-year-old lorry driver were injured after the cargo lorry they were in skidded and crashed into a ravine at Jalan Bintulu-Tatau after midnight.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said a team from the Tatau station was mobilised to the scene as soon as they received information about the accident around 12.21am today.

“Arriving at the location, the fire brigade found two victims pinned onto their seats on the driver and passenger side of the lorry,” it said.

Another victim, a man in his 30s, who was also a passenger of the lorry, managed to escape unhurt.

Bomba personnel then proceeded to extricate the pinned victims with special stretchers.

The two injured were then handed over to the Health Ministry’s ambulance to be sent to the hospital.

The lorry was transporting electronic goods.