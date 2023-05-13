Two teenage boys feared drowned after going missing near river in Durin

SIBU (May 13): Two teenage boys are feared to have drowned after reportedly going missing in the river near Durin town here on Friday.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sibu chief Andy Alie, a team from the Sibu fire station was deployed to the scene after receiving a call at 5.34pm.

“Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered there had been a drowning incident involving two 15-year-old boys.

“They conducted a search on the surface of the river using villagers’ boats and a ‘grappling iron’ to search for the victims,” he said.

However, the search had to be postponed because it was getting dark. The search and rescue operation resumed today (Saturday).

The Civil Defence Force also assisted in the search.