Water disruption at KKIA solved

KOTA KINABALU (May 13): The water disruption at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) has been solved, said State Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

He was informed that the water supply was restored at around 2pm on Friday.

“The cause of the problem is due to a periodical maintenance on the R4C water tanks. The tanks were being cleaned.

“We are investigating why there was no contingency plan in place before the maintenance work was carried out.

“I am awaiting a report on the matter and have told them to prepare contingency plans for future maintenance works to prevent such incidents from reoccurring,” he said during an Aidilfitri Open House at Putatan here on Saturday.

Shahelmey, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said the Sepanggar area had also faced water problems last week but the supply had been restored on Thursday.

“However, I am still dissatisfied. I have observed a weakness in the State Water Department’s water distribution system.

“So, I will request for the establishment of a committee to focus on improving the distribution of water supply in Sabah’s West Coast,” he said.