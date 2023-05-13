Young swimmer breaks records, bags 7 gold in swimming c’ship in Kuching

KUCHING (May 13): Budding young star Sheamus Chew Heng Yi has continued to hog the limelight in swimming competitions this year, the latest of which was the 6th PASC Inter Primary School Swimming Championship here where he scooped five individual and two team relay golds and broke seven meet records.

The 11-year-old Chung Hua Primary School No. 5 student managed to better his time of 33.17s in Boys Group C 50m butterfly by clocking 32.09s.

He had smashed the 23-year-old record of 33.19s in the 50m butterfly held by one of his idols Daniel Bego in the Sarawak Age Group Swimming Championship in March this year.

Sheamus’ other golds came from the 50m freestyle with a new record of 29.29s, 50m backstroke with a new record of 37.25s, 100m butterfly with a new record of 1:15.19s and 100m backstroke with a new record of 1:18.42s.

Apart from that, he teamed up with Angelia Chan Jia Wen, Sharon Chew Tze Xuan and Roman Aryan Raphel to win the Mix 11 50m breaststroke relay in a record time of 3:15.34s and the Mix 11 50m freestyle relay in a record time of 2:23.38s.

The extraordinary exploits also won him the Best Swimmer award in Boys Group C and helped his school team to finish second overall with 384 points after the overall champions Chung Hua Primary School No. 3 who accumulated 529 points.

Having trained under previous coach Voon Yong Hui and Abdul Rahman, Sheamus is now trained by Teo Ah Hua.

His next competition will be the MAS-NSC-Milo Junior Splash Swim Leg 1 at the National Aquatic centre in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur from June 3 to 5.