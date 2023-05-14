Abd Karim: RM300 mln canal project in Kota Samarahan to be completed by 2026

KOTA SAMARAHAN (May 14): A large canal connecting Batang Samarahan and Batang Sadong is currently in the works as part of the flood mitigating system in the rural areas here, said Asajaya assemblyman Dato Sri Abdul Rahman Karim Hamzah.

The Integrated Regional Samarahan Development Authority (IRSDA) chairman said that the project, worth about RM300 million, is set to complete by 2026.

“The construction of flood mitigation system – a large canal of approximately 30 meters, is currently under construction to deal with flooding in the interior areas.

“Excess water due to heavy rains will enter the canal and exit to the two rivers,” he said at a press conference after officiating at the Asajaya-level Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri event at Asajaya Sports Complex here today.

Abdul Karim revealed that the project is divided into two work packages involving two contractors – amounting to RM150 million each.

He explained that the starting location of the project is located in the Samarahan flood mitigation area, with almost 30 bulldozers in operation.

On another development, he said the Tambirat Waterfront construction project has now entered its second phase.

Estimated to be worth more than RM100 million, he added that the waterfront is expected to have a positive impact on local businesses and will attract new visitors.