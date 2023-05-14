Bodies of two teenagers who went missing while playing in Durin river found

SIBU (May 14): The bodies of two teenagers, who were feared drowned after they went missing while playing in the river in Durin on Friday, have been found this morning.

Sibu Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Wan Mohd Jabir Wan Mohd Barudin said the deceased were identified as Justin Siaw and Kong Wei Heng, both aged 15.

According to him, the bodies were found by the villagers within five-kilometre radius from the control post at Durin wharf.

“The first body was found at about 7.35am and the second body was recovered at about 8.50am.

“Both victims were later identified by their family members and their bodies were handed over to the police,” he said in a statement.

Following the discovery of the bodies, Wan Mohd Jabir said the search and rescue operation (SAR), which entered its third day today, was concluded.

According to an earlier report, the two victims were among the five youngsters who were hanging out at Durin wharf at around 4pm on Friday.

Three boys were playing in the river while two girls were playing with their smartphones near the wharf.

It was said that the water at the wharf was not high at that time.

Later, while in the river, the two of the boys decided to walk further away from the wharf only to realise that the river was getting deeper.

Neither of the boys could swim. The third boy, who was also in the river, knew how to swim and attempted to save the two.

However, it was unsuccessful as the two were too heavy. He himself was almost dragged to the bottom of the river, but luckily was saved by his sister who jumped in to drag him out.

The two victims were gone after that.