Carlsberg returns with ‘Raikan Kebanggaan Sabah & Sarawak’ campaign

KUCHING (May 14): Following the success of last year’s ‘Raikan Kebanggaan Sabah & Sarawak’ campaign, Carlsberg Smooth Draught has returned to Kuching with another artful campaign to recognise and pay homage to the pride of Sarawak’s heritage, traditions and natural wonders.

The campaign aims to bring people together in appreciation and celebration of the vibrant art of the stunning Borneo islands with Carlsberg Smooth Draught special-edition cans and bottles designed exclusively for Sarawak and Sabah.

Held at the D’Belian House here Friday night, Carlsberg Smooth Draught launch event for the new design was a culture-rich affair of tattoo art featuring both Sarawak and Sabah icons of the orangutan, longhouse, hornbill, sape, Mount Kinabalu and the Rafflesia flower.

These six icons are proudly displayed on the ‘Raikan Kebanggaan Sabah & Sarawak’ special-edition cans and bottles.

“Last year, Carlsberg Smooth Draught’s six special-edition cans were a big hit, so we stepped-up our game to enhance the designs this year. Through the uniqueness and authenticity of tattoo art, we celebrate the culture and traditions of the locals, as well as the wonderful offerings of Bornean pride.

“Being here, meeting both the famous Sabahan and Sarawakian tattoo artists in person and celebrating with everyone is truly a memorable experience for us. What better way to reciprocate the love and support from our Sabah and Sarawak consumers and make their drinking moments the best with Carlsberg,” said Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini at the launch event.

In line with the objective of ‘designed by locals for locals’, Sarawak’s Ernesto Kalum and Sabah’s Carlos Benny Majakil, the artists behind the Carlsberg Smooth Draught special-edition cans artwork, showcased live demonstrations of their craft while other guests were getting temporary tattoos of their favourite icons.

In addition, an iconic bamboo bar was set up at the event offering ‘Tuak Bomb’ which is a shot of tuak and Carlsberg Smooth Draught served together.

A myriad of performances also took place including a colourful native dance with music from At Adau.

At some point during the event that night, a fireworks display was held to further elevate the celebration.

Those present were also seen taking a 360-degreee picture at the ‘Dinding Kebanggaan’, made up of an artistic collage of the special-edition cans.

There was also a booth to create a personalised tote bag with the favourite icons as prints, and a booth to craft one’s own eco-cutlery.

Starting April until the end of June, beer lovers in Sarawak and Sabah stand a chance to win gadgets including the iPad Air, iPhone and AirPods with a minimum purchase of RM200 of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught at participating bars and pubs; or 12 big bottles at food courts and coffee shops; or a 24-can carton at hypermarkets and other retail outlets respectively, in a single receipt.

Consumers can also redeem limited-edition Sarawak and Sabah t-shirts while stocks last.

