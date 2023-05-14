DAP man urges public to be more vigilant in view of rising crime cases in Kuching recently

KUCHING (May 14): The public have been urged to be more vigilant in view of the rising number of crimes happening around the city recently.

In making the call, a Democratic Action Party (DAP) member Michael Kong disclosed that he was informed by the police officers about an increase in the crimes committed around the city when attending a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house event hosted by Persatuan Penduduk Kampung Haji Baki today.

“Based on our conversation, I take note that robbery cases are on a rise, with the recent case being at Jalan Semaba involving RM40,000 worth of jewellery and RM10,000 in cash,” he said in a statement.

Kong, who is special assistant to state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen, said the police officers have given their assurance of the police’s commitment in combatting crimes and the efforts to track down the suspects are ongoing.

“In the meantime, I would like to remind members of the public to remain vigilant at all times and take extra precaution to secure their valuables and their own personal safety.”

On a separate matter, Kong said his team from DAP had presented the village security and development committee (JKKK) of Kampung Haji Baki Block B with an allocation of RM3,000 to support their activities, in line with the Malaysia Madani’s spirit.